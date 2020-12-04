Report predicts vaccine nationalism and dual supply chain strategies in 2021

A new report from CPhI explores the potential implications in 2021 of impending vaccine approvals, a new administration in the White House and a return to dual supply chain strategies.

The report – which summarizes expert analysis into 12 key findings – foresees a particularly positive outlook for the pharma manufacturing supply chain, as a result of the demand for increased second source contingencies, alongside the huge scale-up of vaccine capacity currently underway. This is likely to encourage expansion across the contract services sector for all product classes and therapy areas.

The CPhI’s report also highlights that forgotten priorities of recent years such as anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and continuous manufacturing will return – with the latter potentially simulating new manufacturing approaches for novel applications like RNA technologies.