A Vienna-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative products derived from patent protected technology platforms to treat respiratory and ophthalmic conditions.

To date, the company has developed two platforms: the Carragelose platform and the Marinosolv technology platform.

The Carragelose platform is already used in six different products to treat viral infections of the respiratory tract, which are sold globally via the company’s partners.

Meanwhile, the Marinosolv technology platform enhances the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds. The technology has the potential to sustainably change a number of therapies for allergies and autoimmune diseases.

Marinomed's flagship product, Budesolv, is about to enter its pivotal Phase III approval study.

Latest Marinomed News

Marinomed appoints Cornelia Kutzer as CBO
21 January 2022
Marinomed expands distribution of corona virus nasal spray
6 July 2021
Nasal spray works against COVID-19 variants
21 April 2021
Swansea University to trial Carragelose nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infections
30 November 2020
