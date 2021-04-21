Sunday 24 November 2024

Nasal spray works against COVID-19 variants

Biotechnology
21 April 2021
A nasal spray designed to block the novel coronavirus, from Austrian drug developer Marinomed Biotech (VSE: MARI), has been shown to inactivate new, rapidly spreading variants.

The Korneuburg-based firm said that in vitro testing showed the product was effective against the SARS-CoV-2 wildtype as well as three variants - the so-called British, South-African and Brazilian types.

The firm said its data demonstrate that its marketed over-the-counter lozenges, nasal and throat sprays will “continue to effectively contribute to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

