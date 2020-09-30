Regeneron encouraged by early antibody data in COVID-19

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has announced the first data from a descriptive analysis of a seamless Phase I/II/III trial of its investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2, showing it reduced viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
REGN-COV2 also showed positive trends in reducing medical visits. The ongoing, randomized, double-blind trial measures the effect of adding REGN-COV2 to usual standard-of-care, compared to adding placebo to standard-of-care.
This trial is part of a larger program that also includes studies of REGN-COV2 for the treatment of hospitalized patients, and for prevention of infection in people who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients.
