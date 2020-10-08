Sunday 24 November 2024

Emergency Use Authorization requested for REGN-COV2 by Regeneron

Biotechnology
8 October 2020
regeneron-location-big

Subsequent to discussions with regulatory authorities, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) says it has submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its REGN-COV2 investigational antibody combination for the treatment of COVID-19.

News of Regeneron’s decision saw the firm’s shares gain more than 4% to $616.03 in pre-market trading today.

Under Regeneron’s agreement with the US government for the initial doses of REGN-COV2, if an EUA is granted, the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution. At this time, there are doses available for around 50,000 patients, and the company expect to have doses available for 300,000 patients in total within the next few months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron encouraged by early antibody data in COVID-19
30 September 2020
Biotechnology
Regeneron progresses REGN-COV2 Phase III COVID-19 prevention trial
7 July 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly and Regeneron's EUA for their COVID-19 MAb therapies short of clinically relevant data, say analysts
12 October 2020
Biotechnology
Six new medicines backed for approval by EMA's CHMP
26 February 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze