Look back at pharma news in the week to March 26, 2021

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
28 March 2021
Among last week’s notable news, AstraZeneca released long-waited data from the US Phase III trial of its COVID-1 vaccine, AZD1222, which pave the way for US regulatory approval and restore confidence in Europe, but this was not without further controversy. Roche and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported strong Phase III data for their REGN-COV2 antibody cocktail for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Pfizer and Eli Lilly suffered a setback on their osteoarthritis pain drug tanezumab, with a negative Food and Drug Administration advisory committee vote. Dutch rare diseases firm ProQR Therapeutics announced encouraging early-stage results for its QR-421a in Usher syndrome, a rare blindness disorder.

