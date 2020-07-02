Shot in the arm for COVID-19 vaccine project

Hopes for an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus have been boosted by positive Phase I/II data from the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program.
Germany’s BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) is working with New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop four investigational vaccine candidates. The project includes a mass manufacturing program which could deliver over a billion doses by the end of 2021.
The preliminary data demonstrated that the most advanced of the four candidates, BNT162b1, could be administered in a dose that was well tolerated and which generated dose-dependent immunogenicity.
