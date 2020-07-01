FDA 'will not cut corners' in COVID-19 vaccine assessments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has delivered a clear message alongside its provision of guidance for those developing COVID-19 vaccines for the ultimate purpose of licensure.

This guidance, which reflects advice the FDA has been providing over the past several months to companies, researchers, and others, describes the agency’s current recommendations regarding the data needed to facilitate the manufacturing, clinical development, and approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

'Some people are skeptical of vaccine development efforts'