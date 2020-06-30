Kaletra comes up short in COVID-19 study

There is no meaningful mortality benefit of the antiviral combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, an HIV drug marketed by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) as Kaletra, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
That is the conclusion of the Steering Committee for the RECOVERY trial being run at the University of Oxford (pictured), the same study that has identified the effectiveness of the off-patent medicine dexamethasone in saving lives.
Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and chief investigator for the trial, said: ‘Today we release the third set of results from the RECOVERY trial. These preliminary results show that for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and not on a ventilator, lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment.
