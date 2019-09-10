BRIEF—I-Mab and Junshi to explore novel combination therapy

Shanghai’s I-Mab Biopharma and Junshi Biosciences have inked a deal to evaluate a combination therapy of I-Mab's TJD5, a CD73 antibody, with Tuoyi (toripalimab), a checkpoint inhibitor.

I-Mab chairman Jingwu Zang said the firms would: “explore the clinical synergies” of the combination, adding: “We are looking forward to bringing more clinical benefits to patients across various cancer types."

Junshi CEO Ning Li said: "As an anti multi-tumor drug, toripalimab has shown good safety and efficacy in clinical trials with mono and combination therapy. We believe, through the cooperation with I-Mab, we could continue to explore the combination potential of toripalimab and innovative drugs to improve the outcomes of immune-oncology therapy, lightening hope for more patients."