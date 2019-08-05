BRIEF—I-Mab reportedly set to go public in USA

China-based drug developer I-Mab Biopharma has reportedly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the USA, which could raise up to $200 million.
Based on a private funding round which is currently underway, led by WuXi Biologics among others, the business would be valued at around $800 million, with up to $40 million likely to be raised in the financing.
The company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
