Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—I-Mab reportedly set to go public in USA

Biotechnology
5 August 2019

China-based drug developer I-Mab Biopharma has  reportedly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the USA, which could raise up to $200 million.

Based on a private funding round which is currently underway, led by WuXi Biologics among others, the business would be valued at around $800 million, with up to $40 million likely to be raised in the financing.

The company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—IMPACT Therapeutics raises funds to support PARP inhibitor development program
3 August 2018
Biotechnology
InventisBio closes $70 million Series C to advance trials
13 March 2019
Biotechnology
$470 million Hong Kong listing for ADC-focused CDMO
9 November 2023
Biotechnology
ORI Capital builds up new $260 million fund for biotech
23 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze