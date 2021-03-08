Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Iontas and FairJourney Biologics in antibody discovery deal with Quell

Biotechnology
8 March 2021

Iontas and FairJourney Biologics have entered into an agreement with Quell Therapeutics on the discovery of antibodies.

A diverse panel of new target binders from Iontas and FairJourney Biologics will be used to uncover functional antibodies to advance Quell’s engineered Treg cell therapy pipeline. The collaboration is non-exclusive and further terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Antonio Parada, chief executive of Iontas, said: “Our experience in antibody discovery for use in cell-based therapies has grown in recent years, with a number of undisclosed partnerships rapidly moving towards the clinic. This insight will allow us to address the specific needs of Quell and we look forward to generating a diverse set of antibodies for further study and eventual clinical use by Quell in their engineered Treg cell therapy product candidates.”

Luke Henry, vice president operations and corporate development at Quell Therapeutics, added: “The experience in antibody discovery shared by Iontas and FairJourney Biologics, together with their unique library of target binders, makes them ideal partners as we focus on expanding our pipeline into autoimmune diseases and neuroinflammation. Such binders will be incorporated within our modular engineered Treg product candidates as we progress towards clinical candidates.”

