FairJourney Biologics and Iontas

A pair of clinical research organizations in antibody discovery services that combined their operations to create an international platform.

The group offers antibody discovery and engineering services using both phage and mammalian display technologies and fully validated immune and naïve libraries, continuing to operate from labs in Porto, Portugal and in Cambridge, UK.

Bringing the companies together enables antibodies to be identified without the need for additional optimization, thereby reducing the risk of delays during development and subsequent scale up to manufacturing.