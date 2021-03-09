Sunday 24 November 2024

FairJourney Biologics and Iontas

A pair of clinical research organizations in antibody discovery services that combined their operations to create an international platform.

The group offers antibody discovery and engineering services using both phage and mammalian display technologies and fully validated immune and naïve libraries, continuing to operate from labs in Porto, Portugal and in Cambridge, UK.

Bringing the companies together enables antibodies to be identified without the need for additional optimization, thereby reducing the risk of delays during development and subsequent scale up to manufacturing.

European biotechs to work together on COVID-19 antibodies
17 April 2020
IONTAS and IGEM enter into oncology collaboration
4 April 2018
BRIEF—FairJourney Biologics enters next-generation antibody discovery collaboration with argenx
12 April 2021
BRIEF—Iontas and FairJourney Biologics in antibody discovery deal with Quell
8 March 2021
