BRIEF—FairJourney Biologics enters next-generation antibody discovery collaboration with argenx

Biotechnology
12 April 2021

The partnership of Porto, Portugal-based FairJourney Biologics and Cambridge, UK-based Iontas have teamed up with Belgo-Dutch immunology company argenx in a new collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, argenx will be granted access to Iontas’ new mammalian display technology, which can generate abundant therapeutic antibody leads.

The goal of the collaboration is to explore diverse panels of novel antibody candidates, with the potential to advance select candidates to advance to the argenx discovery pipeline.

António Parada, chief executive at FairJourney Biologics and Iontas, said: “We have gained considerable experience in antibody discovery through mammalian display for use in generating therapeutics with specific properties.

“Additionally, we continue to make improvements to the technology that will allow more diverse applications. We look forward to growing our relationship with argenx and applying our deep knowledge and experience to generate a diverse set of antibodies for potential immunological application.”

