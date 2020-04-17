European biotechs to work together on COVID-19 antibodies

A new partnership between Porto, Portugal-based FairJourney Biologics and Cambridge, UK-based Iontas will look for effective antibodies for COVID-19.

The companies will use FairJourney’s technical expertise and immune antibody libraries together with Iontas’ next generation Mammalian Display technology.

Under the collaboration, RNA from recovering patients, provided by Portugal’s Instituto de Medicina Molecular, will be used to try to identify target antibodies.