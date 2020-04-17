Roche promises COVID-19 antibody test within weeks

A new diagnostic test developed by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) promises to help authorities establish who has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test is designed to detect the antibodies that indicate a person has been infected, even if they did not display symptoms.

Roche said the test would help support priority screening of high risk groups who may already have a certain level of immunity, enabling them to continue in their roles.