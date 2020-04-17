SAB announces progress in COVID-19 antibody program

Antibody specialist SAB Biotherapeutics has announced it has been awarded “expanded scope” by the US authorities in its program to develop a therapeutic for COVID-19.
The expanded scope, and $9.4 million in funding, was awarded by the US Department of Defense as part of its attempts to facilitate a rapid response to the outbreak.
SAB expects to have initial lots of their SAB-185 therapeutic candidate available for clinical evaluation by summer 2020.
