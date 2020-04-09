Another COVID-19 project underway, with CSL and SAB

A new project to develop a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated between CSL Behring, a unit of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), and antibody specialist SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB).

The firms will seek to rapidly develop SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate which is said to be “on track for clinical evaluation by early summer.”

CSL and SAB have already been working together, since the start of 2020, to explore the potential of new therapies for autoimmune, infectious and idiopathic diseases, using SAB’s DiversitAb platform.