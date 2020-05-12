CSL Behring eyes more active Russian expansion

CSL Behring, a part of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), plans to accelerate its expansion in the Russian pharmaceutical market within the next several years, that will take place through the further development of its local portfolio of drugs, according to recent statements by Maria Lituchaya, head of CSL Behring for Russia and the CIS region in an interview with the Russian Kommersant business paper.
According to her, over the last five years the company has significantly expanded its Russian portfolio of drugs and launched several blood plasma preparations in the local market, particular human normal immunoglobulin, stabilized by L-proline.
Currently, a significant part of its drugs sold by the company in Russia belong to the segment of vital medicines, which means that their procurement is conducted by the state via tenders.
