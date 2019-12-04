Australia's CSL touts R&D capabilities

Australian plasma and cell and gene therapy specialist CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) is steadily advancing its R&D pipeline and capabilities to deliver a highly differentiated product portfolio mix, addressing a broader range of patients’ unmet needs,” said head of Research & Development Dr William Mezzanotte today.
At CSL’s annual R&D briefing to investors, Dr Mezzanotte noted the company is building on its leadership in plasma therapies through the identification of emerging new medicines from both within its existing portfolio of plasma-derived products, and through newer platforms such as gene and cell therapies and recombinant proteins.
To support this approach, CSL has forged targeted innovation partnerships in close proximity to its R&D locations, including at the Bio21 Institute in Melbourne, Australia, the Swiss Center for Translational Medicine in Bern, Switzerland and the University Science Center in Philadelphia, USA.
