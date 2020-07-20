Media reports on deal for Queensland COVID-19 vaccine supply incorrect, says CSL

The report by the Courier Mail and other Australia media agencies on Saturday that an agreement has been struck to specifically secure supply, when a vaccine is available, for Queensland, is incorrect, says the country’s leading pharma company CSL Limited (ASX: CSL).
In response to the global health emergency, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), CSL and University of Queensland (UC) have partnered to accelerate the development and manufacturing of UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This vaccine, which last week entered into Phase I clinical trials, is in the early stages of development.
In line with the Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt’s comments, negotiations between CSL and the Australian government for a formal national supply agreement are ongoing. The Australian government provides a range of free vaccines through the National Immunization Program, based on expert medical advice.
