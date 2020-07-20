Sunday 24 November 2024

Media reports on deal for Queensland COVID-19 vaccine supply incorrect, says CSL

Biotechnology
20 July 2020
The report by the Courier Mail and other Australia media agencies on Saturday that an agreement has been struck to specifically secure supply, when a vaccine is available, for Queensland, is incorrect, says the country’s leading pharma company CSL Limited (ASX: CSL).

In response to the global health emergency, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), CSL and University of Queensland (UC) have partnered to accelerate the development and manufacturing of UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This vaccine, which last week entered into Phase I clinical trials, is in the early stages of development.

In line with the Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt’s comments, negotiations between CSL and the Australian government for a formal national supply agreement are ongoing. The Australian government provides a range of free vaccines through the National Immunization Program, based on expert medical advice.

