New dosing options for CSL Behring's Idelvion

CSL Behring, a subsidiary of Australia's CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), has announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the new Summary of Product Characteristics, which includes information about new, extended dosing options, for Idelvion (coagulation Factor IX [recombinant], albumin fusion protein; albutrepenonacog alfa).

This product is CSL Behring’s long-acting recombinant albumin fusion protein for treating hemophilia B. The routine prophylaxis dosing regimen has been updated to include new data about the possibility of further extension of the treatment interval up to 21-day dosing for appropriate adult patients.

"We listened to our patients"Idelvion is now the first and only factor IX therapy that can be used with a 21-day dosing regimen.