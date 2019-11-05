BRIEF—Ipsen appoints new R&D head

Ipsen has appointed a new R&D head, Howard Mayer, replacing Alexandre Lebeaut, who is retiring.
Dr Mayer was previously chief medical officer and head of R&D for the neuroscience division of rare disease specialist Shire Pharmaceuticals.
Ipsen chief executive David Meek said: “Ipsen’s pipeline has never been as rich as it is today, with six Phase III or registration trials scheduled for 2020."
"Dr Mayer will play a pivotal role in driving our R&D strategy to further grow our pipeline and build a truly differentiated and sustainable portfolio across our key areas of expertise," he added.
