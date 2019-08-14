BRIEF—Landos raises $60 million in series B round

USA-based Landos Biopharma has raised $60 million in a series B financing round co-led by RTW Investments and Perceptive Advisors.

Landos is focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases.

The firm said it will use the money to fuel Phase II development of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease as well as advance additional candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases.