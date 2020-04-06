BRIEF—Lundbeck debuts Vyepti in USA

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck’s Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr), the first and only intravenous (IV) treatment for migraine prevention, is now commercially available in the USA and can be obtained via select specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies.

In response to challenges posed by COVID-19, the company has adjusted its launch activities to largely center on delivering content virtually, digitally and via social media, so it is better accessible to patients and their healthcare providers are informed about this new treatment option, said Lundbeck, whose shares closed up nearly 5% at 217.40 kroner following the announcement today.

Vyepti was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on February 21, 2020, for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.