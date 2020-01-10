Thursday 14 August 2025

BRIEF—Meiji Seika buys rights to oncology candidate

Biotechnology
10 January 2020

Japan’s Meiji Seika Pharma has entered into an exclusive distribution, license and collaboration agreement for the epigenetic immunomodulator, HBI-8000, with California’s HUYA Bioscience.

Meiji gains exclusive rights to market HBI-8000 in Japan, as well as exclusive rights to develop and market in South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore.

Meiji will pay upfront, development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties.

Huyabio is preparing to submit an application for the regulatory approval of HBI-8000 for relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma (ATLL), and is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of HBI-8000 for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
Pharmaceutical
Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AI tools could reshape idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
BeOne Medicines posts 2nd-qtr revenue growth of 41%
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
Gameto closes $44 million Series C financing
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie investing $195 million in API manufacturing facility
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Arcinova appoints new managing director
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biologics arm offsets softer discovery demand for Evotec in Q2
13 August 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze