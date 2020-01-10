BRIEF—Meiji Seika buys rights to oncology candidate

Japan’s Meiji Seika Pharma has entered into an exclusive distribution, license and collaboration agreement for the epigenetic immunomodulator, HBI-8000, with California’s HUYA Bioscience.

Meiji gains exclusive rights to market HBI-8000 in Japan, as well as exclusive rights to develop and market in South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore.

Meiji will pay upfront, development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties.

Huyabio is preparing to submit an application for the regulatory approval of HBI-8000 for relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma (ATLL), and is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of HBI-8000 for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan.