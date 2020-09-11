Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Merck KGaA invests in US ADC capacity

Biotechnology
11 September 2020

Merck KGaA’s US biotech arm MilliporeSigma has announced a $65 million expansion of its high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capabilities at its Wisconsin, USA-based facility.

The investment will allow large-scale manufacturing of increasingly potent anti-cancer compounds, with completion expected by mid-2022.

The project is in addition to the company's campus in Missouri, USA, which was the first commercial ADC facility in North America.

Process solutions head Andrew Bulpin said: "ADCs have posted incredible growth over the last decade and regulatory agencies' approval in recent years demonstrate their promise as a targeted therapy.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—ABL to manufacture oncolytic viruses for KaliVir
11 July 2022
Biotechnology
Sangamo Therapeutics names senior vice president, cell therapy
13 March 2019
Biotechnology
Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company
29 March 2016
Biotechnology
CTI BioPharma plans to slash 50% of workforce
14 December 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze