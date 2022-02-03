Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Mesoblast appoints new chief medical officer

Biotechnology
3 February 2022

Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast has appointed Eric Rose, since 2013 a non-executive director, to the role of chief medical officer.

Mesoblast, which is listed on the Nasdaq as well as the Australian Securities Exchange, seeks to be a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases.

Chief executive Silviu Itescu said: “We are delighted to have Dr Rose move into the critical CMO position for Mesoblast at such an important period in the company’s development.”

“He is a world-renowned physician with extensive commercialization experience and a proven track record in successfully navigating products through the FDA in addition to his extensive network across government, regulatory bodies and the pharma industry.”



