BRIEF—Minaris invests $65 million in cell & gene therapies

2 November 2020

Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell and gene therapies, is expanding its facilities in Europe and Asia.

The German firm, which is wholly owned by Japan’s Showa Denko Materials, is to invest $64.5 million at locations in both countries.

A new state of the art facility dedicated to cell and gene therapy clinical and commercial manufacturing, as well as development, will add to existing infrastructure in Germany. The new facility is expected to be operational by early 2023.

Meanwhile, a center for cancer immunotherapy and somatic stem cells will add to the firm’s Yokohama-based production capabilities.

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






