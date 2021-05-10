BioNTech keeps growing with Singapore-based site

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) has announced plans to expand its global footprint to Asia with the establishment of a new regional headquarters in Singapore.

The expansion comes after the founding in 2020 of a USA-based headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The company has made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic, partnering with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop the first approved vaccine for the disease, dubbed Comirnaty.