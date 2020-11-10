Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New CFO at Novavax

Biotechnology
10 November 2020

Novavax has appointed Gregory Covino, former group chief financial officer at GlaxoSmithKline’s Tesaro Oncology division, as chief financial officer.

The company’s former CFO, John Trizzino, takes up the role of chief commercial officer, while continuing as chief business officer.

Mr Covino also served as senior VP and chief accounting officer at GSK, and was formerly employed by Biogen as chief accounting officer.

Novavax has also promoted chief medical officer Filip Dubovsky to the role of executive VP and Biegie Lee to the role of senior VP and chief information officer.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead beats estimates with strong virology and oncology sales
8 November 2023
Biotechnology
Gilead sales grow but swings to loss after CymaBay buy
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
Novavax to slash further 12% of jobs
1 February 2024
Biotechnology
Moderna makes a profit despite ‘endemic market’
23 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze