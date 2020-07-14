Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New collab between Revitope and Junshi

Biotechnology
14 July 2020

Revitope Oncology and Junshi Biosciences have inked a strategic research collaboration based around Revitope’s protein engineering platform and Junshi's novel antibody components.

Junshi gains a global license on resulting products and up to $160 million in milestones for each T Cell Engaging Antibody Circuit (TEAC) molecule selected, plus tiered royalties. The firm is also making a $10 million equity investment.

Junshi vice president Sheng Yao said: "By leveraging Revitope's unique two component T-cell immunotherapy platform and our in-house antibody capabilities reaching from discovery to commercialization, dual targeting precision-based novel cancer immunotherapies can be brought into clinical trials in the near future.”

