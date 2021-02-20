Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New data filed with FDA showing simpler storage for BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine

Biotechnology
20 February 2021

Germany’s BioNTech and partner Pfizer said on Friday they had submitted new data to the US Food and Drug Administration demonstrating the stability of their COVID-19 vaccine when stored at -25°C to -15°C (-13°F to 5°F), temperatures more commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

Trade-named Comirnaty in Europe, and also know as BNT162b2 in the USA, the vaccine was one of the first to be approved.

However, it has the drawback of onerous storage requirements, needing an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between -80ºC and -60ºC (-112ºF to ‑76ºF).

The data have been submitted to the FDA to support a proposed update to the US Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Prescribing Information, which would allow for vaccine vials to be stored at these temperatures for a total of two weeks as an alternative or complement to storage in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Getting approved will allow distribution to dramatically expand to doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies and more remote regions.

The FDA submission includes stability data generated on batches manufactured over the past nine months of COVID-19 vaccine development, from the batches that supplied the earliest clinical trials through the commercial scale batches currently in production.

These data also will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks, the companies said.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Heart inflammation confirmed as "very rare" vaccine side effect by PRAC
3 December 2021
Biotechnology
BioNTech cuts vaccine sales forecast further
6 November 2023
Biotechnology
EMA looks set to give latest Comirnaty jab the nod
30 August 2023
Biotechnology
Better late than never, FDA nod could be big news for Novavax
14 July 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze