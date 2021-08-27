Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—NICE snubs Darzalex combo in draft guidance

Biotechnology
27 August 2021

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published draft guidance recommending against National Health Service (NHS) provision of Darzalex (daratumumab) in a specific indication.

This guidance does not recommend the use of the Janssen, the prescription medicines unit Johnson & Johnson,  drug alongside bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone, as a treatment option for untreated multiple myeloma in adults who are eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant.

The NICE expressed concerns about the long-term effectiveness of the Darzalex combination, as well as around its cost-effectiveness.

