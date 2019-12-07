Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—No advisory committee review of B-MS' Reblozyl to be required

Biotechnology
7 December 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration has said that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) will not be reviewed at the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting scheduled for December 18, 2019.

The agency has informed B-MS that the original Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date of April 4, 2020 for its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Reblozyl will remain, without the requirement for an ODAC review.

The company is seeking approval of Reblozyl, an erythroid maturation agent, representing a new class of therapy, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have ring sideroblasts and require red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

Reblozyl is already FDA-approved for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions. Reblozyl is not indicated for use as a substitute for RBC transfusions in patients who require immediate correction of anemia. The drug is not approved for the treatment of MDS in any country.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New nod brings Reblozyl into first-line treatment setting
30 August 2023
Biotechnology
FDA Fast Track for luspatercept for patients with beta-thalassemia
19 May 2015
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Celgene submits MAA for EU approval of luspatercept
26 April 2019
Biotechnology
Celgene and Acceleron file BLA for luspatercept
8 April 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze