BRIEF—NorthSea names Mats Blom CFO

Biotechnology
4 September 2019

Mats Blom, the chief financial officer (CFO) of Zealand Pharma for nine years, has taken up the same role at the Dutch biotech company, NorthSea Therapeutics.

Mr Blom was also CFO at Swedish Orphan International, now a part of SOBI, so brings considerable experience to NorthSea, which is developing novel and innovative strategies for the treatment of NASH and other metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

On joining the company, Mr Blom said: "NorthSea is an ambitious company with a promising pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics for important indications of unmet medical need – as shown by it securing 25 million euros ($25 million) of funding for its novel NASH drug, icosabutate."



