NorthSea Therapeutics is a Dutch biotech company with the aim of developing novel and innovative therapeutic strategies for non-alcoholic seatohepatitis (NASH) and other metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

In December 2017, the company secured 25 million euros ($29 million) in funding for clinical development of the promising NASH drug, icosabutate.

This funding round, led by Forbion and BGV includes Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment arm of Novo Holdings A/S and New Science Ventures, will help the company to conduct a Phase IIb clinical study in NASH with icosabutate and to develop it to Phase III readiness.