BRIEF—Ono picks up rights to I-O candidate

USA-based macrophage specialist Forty Seven has sold exclusive development and commercialization rights to 5F9, an investigational candidate targeting CD47, to Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical.

Ono will pay around $16 million upfront and up to $104 million in milestones, plus royalties, in return for rights covering all therapeutic uses in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the ASEAN countries.

Ono will also gain the right to participate in global clinical studies of 5F9 by bearing the development cost in the above countries.