Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Ono picks up rights to I-O candidate

Biotechnology
11 July 2019

USA-based macrophage specialist Forty Seven has sold exclusive development and commercialization rights to 5F9, an investigational candidate targeting CD47, to Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical.

Ono will pay around $16 million upfront and up to $104 million in milestones, plus royalties, in return for rights covering all therapeutic uses in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the ASEAN countries.

Ono will also gain the right to participate in global clinical studies of 5F9 by bearing the development cost in the above countries.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze