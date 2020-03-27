BRIEF—Orphan Technologies gains RPD designation

East-Coast, USA-based Orphan Technologies has been granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation from the US regulator for its candidate OT-58, for the treatment of cystathionine beta synthase deficiency homocystinuria.

The designation means that if OT-58 is approved in this indication, the firm would be eligible to receive a Priority Review voucher for use or sale.

OT-58 has previously been granted both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation by the US FDA.