Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Orphan Technologies gains RPD designation

Biotechnology
27 March 2020

East-Coast, USA-based Orphan Technologies has been granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation from the US regulator for its candidate OT-58, for the treatment of cystathionine beta synthase deficiency homocystinuria.

The designation means that if OT-58 is approved in this indication, the firm would be eligible to receive a Priority Review voucher for use or sale.

OT-58 has previously been granted both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation by the US FDA.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze