BRIEF—Oxford Biomedica extends deal with Boehringer

Biotechnology
6 April 2021

Oxford Biomedica has signed a new three year deal with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim to manufacture and supply various types of viral vectors.

The deal covers the manufacture of GMP batches to support the development of viral vectors, with the potential for viral vector products to be supplied in future.

Chief executive John Dawson said the agreement “demonstrates the good progress made in our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, which started in 2018.”

He added: “We now have a portfolio of partnerships spread across development of CAR-Ts, TCR-Ts and in vivo gene therapeutics, utilising lentiviral vectors.”

