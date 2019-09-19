Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Oxford Nanopore and Caribou sign CRISPR deal

19 September 2019

The UK’s Oxford Nanopore has agreed a deal with Caribou Biosciences, acquiring global non-exclusive rights to CRISPR-Cas9 IP for nanopore sequencing.

Chief executive Gordon Sanghera said: "The Cas9 technique will enable users to select and isolate the regions of the genome they are most interested in, including those not available to existing methods, ready for rapid analysis using our long-read, real-time sequencing technology.”

The privately-owned firm uses nanopores - nano-scale holes made by proteins - in combination with electronics to perform direct, real-time sequencing of DNA and RNA.

