BRIEF—Phanes and Fosun Kite to work together on CAR-T therapies

Chinese firms Phanes and Fosun Kite have inked a deal to collaborate on the development of immuno-oncology treatments.

Phanes will exclusively provide Fosun Kite with a collection of antibodies targeting two novel cancer antigens for the development of CAR-T products for solid tumors in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Phanes is eligible for upfront and milestone payments as well as royalty fees in these territories. Fosun Kite also owns first right of negotiation for global commercialization rights.