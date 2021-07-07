PureTech inks deal with BeiGene to evaluate LYT-200 and tislelizumab

UK clinical-stage biotech PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) today announced a clinical trial and supply agreement with an affiliate of Sino American’s BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) to evaluate the latter’s tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with PureTech’s LYT-200, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting galectin-9, for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications that are associated with poor survival rates.

LYT-200 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in the first phase of an adaptive Phase I/II clinical trial, which, based on the trial protocol, will be followed by the portion of the trial intended to investigate LYT-200 in combination with tislelizumab. PureTech expects to report top-line Phase I results in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, PureTech plans to investigate LYT-200 as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and other immunotherapies.

Tislelizumab has been approved in China for four solid tumor indications and regulatory decisions are pending for two additional indications. It has not been cleared for marketing in any other country