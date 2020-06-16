PureTech unit Akili gains FDA clearance of EndeavorRx for children with ADHD

London-listed biotech firm PureTech Health’s (LSE: PRTC) founded entity, Akili Interactive, has gained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) as a prescription treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
News of the approval saw PureTech’s shares rise 10.2% to 264.50 pence by mid-afternoon today.
Delivered through a captivating video game experience, EndeavorRx is indicated to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children aged eight-12 years old with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD, who have a demonstrated attention issue. Persistent attention issues have a significant impact on the daily lives of millions of people.
