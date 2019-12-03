BRIEF—Puma's partner STA announces Singapore approval of Nerlynx

Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA) has received approval to market Puma Biotechnology’s breast cancer drug Nerlynx (neratinib) in Singapore.

Puma’s partner has also submitted regulatory dossiers in Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines for Nerlynx, which is indicated for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, to follow adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

Alan Auerbach, chief executive and president of Los Angeles-based Puma, said: “We have been extremely pleased with the strong commercial strategy implemented by STA in Australia and we look forward to their continued success throughout South East Asia. We are committed to expanding access to Nerlynx to breast cancer patients around the world.”