Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—RedHill Biopharma expands partnership with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology
18 February 2021

Israeli biotech RedHill Biopharma today announced agreements with Switzerland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to manufacture two key products; RedHill’s largest selling product in the USA, Movantik (naloxegol) and RHB-204, currently in a Phase III US study as a stand-alone, first-line orally-administered treatment for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease.

“Movantik is currently our biggest commercial product. This agreement strengthens our qualified supply base and capacity moving forward and solidifies our ongoing strategic relationship with Cosmo,” said Steven Thomasian, RedHill’s vice president of supply chain management.

Movantik is the leading prescribed oral peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) in the USA specifically designed to treat opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

RHB-204 is an investigational proprietary, fixed-dose oral capsule containing a combination of clarithromycin, rifabutin, and clofazimine, developed as a stand-alone first-line treatment for pulmonary NTM disease caused by Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC).



