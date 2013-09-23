Sunday 24 November 2024

RedHill Biopharma is an emerging Israeli biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development and acquisition of late clinical-stage, proprietary formulations and combinations of existing drugs.

The company's current product pipeline includes: RHB-101 - a once-daily formulation of carvedilol, for the treatment of congestive heart failure and high blood pressure; RHB-102 - A once-daily formulation of ondansetron, for the treatment of chemotherapy and radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; RHB-103 - an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan, for the treatment of acute migraine; RHB-104 - a combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), and rheumatoid arthritis; RHB-105 - a combination therapy for Helicobacter pylori infection; and RHB-106 - an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation (laxative) ahead of colonoscopy and other GI procedures.

Latest RedHill News

RedHill’s Talicia gets guidelines boost
9 September 2024
Positive Phase III data on RedHill’s RHB-104 in Crohn’s disease
1 August 2024
RedHill announces new ten-year patent for Talicia
11 March 2024
RedHill picks up funding to finish study of COVID-19 candidate
4 December 2023
