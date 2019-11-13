BRIEF—Reimbursement for Rubraca in Italy

US biotech Clovis Oncology has announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has approved Rubraca (rucaparib) for reimbursement in Italy.

The PARP inhibitor will soon be available as an option for monotherapy maintenance treatment for adults with relapsed, platinum-sensitive high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has responded to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Rubraca is indicated for eligible patients regardless of BRCA status, which means it can be prescribed for women who harbor a BRCA mutation or who are BRCA wild-type.