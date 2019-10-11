Saturday 23 November 2024

Relapsed ovarian cancer patients in England to get Clovis' Rubraca

Biotechnology
11 October 2019
Clovis Oncology’s (Nasdaq: CLVS) Rubraca (rucaparib) will be funded for English women with relapsed ovarian cancer through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), following a recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The PARP inhibitor has been recommended for use within the CDF as an option for the maintenance treatment of relapsed, platinum-sensitive high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has responded to platinum-based chemotherapy in adults, based on the conditions outlined in the managed access agreement.

Rubraca has conditional approval within the European Union and will be accessed for National Health Service patients in England with the CDF, a scheme to create earlier access to promising cancer treatments.

