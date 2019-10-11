Relapsed ovarian cancer patients in England to get Clovis' Rubraca

Clovis Oncology’s (Nasdaq: CLVS) Rubraca (rucaparib) will be funded for English women with relapsed ovarian cancer through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), following a recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The PARP inhibitor has been recommended for use within the CDF as an option for the maintenance treatment of relapsed, platinum-sensitive high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has responded to platinum-based chemotherapy in adults, based on the conditions outlined in the managed access agreement.
Rubraca has conditional approval within the European Union and will be accessed for National Health Service patients in England with the CDF, a scheme to create earlier access to promising cancer treatments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze