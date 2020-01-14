BRIEF—Schizophrenia focus for latest Boehringer and BioMed X tie-up

Privately-held German companies Boehringer Ingelheim and BioMed X have announced their latest joint research group.

The aim of the project is to investigate myelination deficits of the adolescent brain in connection with the development of schizophrenia.

Christian Tidona, founder and managing director of BioMed X, said: “This is already our fourth joint research group with Boehringer Ingelheim and our second in the field of psychiatric diseases. The new project will significantly extend our expertise and capabilities in the field of neurosciences.”